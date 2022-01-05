Lawrence E. Hedeen, 91, Paynesville

August 22, 1930 - January 2, 2022

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Peace United Church of Christ in Eden Valley for Lawrence E. Hedeen. Rev. Bill Baldwin will officiate and burial will be at Manannah Union Cemetery, Manannah. Visitation will be 4:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley and one hour prior to the services Thursday at the church.

In the first hours of January 2, 2022, Lawrence Edwin Hedeen peacefully passed away at the age of 91. It was a quiet Sunday morning in the home, on the farm in rural Paynesville, Mn, that he loved and shared with his wife Mary. Born on August 22, 1930 in Union Grove Township, Larry was the first child of Edwin Henry and Hazel Marie (Nelson) Hedeen. Baby brothers Gordon, Richard, Clifford, Willard, and baby sister Janet joined the family within the next 10 years.

Larry attended Country School, District 12, and graduated from Eden Valley High School in 1948. A love of farming and mechanics also grew during these early years. After graduation Larry and his Grandfather William set out on a road trip across the United States. It was a happy adventure for both of them. Enlisting in the Air Force, and working as an airplane mechanic, Larry served his country. Little did he know that his being stationed in the South Eastern States, his family would be inspired, decades later, to travel and visit the same locations that he had visited. He was a member of Peace United Church of Christ in Eden Valley where he was the music coordinator.

Introduced by mutual friends, Larry met his much loved and future wife, Mary Ann Stanger. A marriage of 68 years began on October 10, 1953. Their years together would include the addition of 3 children, Valerie Ann, Douglas Lawrence, and Deanna Kay. They worked hard on the farm and enjoyed family, friends, and neighbors. Holidays were always celebrated with great food, the playing of games, and lots of noise. Euchre was his card game of choice and snowmobiling was a favorite sport. The Manannah Days Parade had many floats sponsored by the Hedeen Family Farm, and the family loved to shout out to Grandpa and Grandma as they passed by. Laughter and fun were always on the agenda.

Larry is survived by his wife, Mary; daughter, Valerie (Craig) Olson; son, Douglas (Julie); daughter, Deanna (Daniel) Welle; grandchildren, Shannon, Christopher, Adrienne, Jennifer, Theresa, Matthew, Ashton, Megan, Bradley, Ryan; 16 great grandchildren; brother, Willard “Billy” (Jo); sister, Janet Wendroth; sister-in-law, Yvonne Hedeen; his aunt, Ione Carlson; and many dear nieces and nephews. Larry is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Gordon, Richard and Clifford.