Laverne W. Jacob, 60, Sauk Rapids

May 8, 1957 - November 9, 2017

Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Laverne W. Jacob, age 60, who passed away Thursday at her home. Rev. Brady Finnern will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Tuesday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Laverne was born May 8, 1957 in Starbuck to Lester & Gladys (Mithun) Eide. She worked as a Processor for Goodwill and was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Laverne enjoyed quilting, baking, gardening, and collecting jewelry and clothes. She was caring, honest, stubborn and a homebody.