LaVerne “Verne” F. Kath, 86, Sauk Rapids

September 23, 1931 - October 27, 2017

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 2, 2017 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Sauk Rapids for LaVerne Kath, 86 of Sauk Rapids who passed away peacefully on Friday, October 27, 2017 at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home, Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Interment will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids following services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

LaVerne was born on September 23, 1931 to Frank and Helen (Neubert) Kath. He was a dedicated, hardworking man, and worked as a farmer all of his life. Verne enjoyed watching football, especially the Packers, Steelers, and Dallas Cowboys. He also had a dry sense of humor, and would always tease friends and family. Verne loved to celebrate holidays on the farm, enjoying a great meal and “T”. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, friend, and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Verne is survived by his sister, Shirley Johnson of Golden Valley; nephew, Scott (Sheila) Johnson of Maple Grove; nieces, Lorrie (Ed) Johnson of St. Francis, and Jann (Brian) Varner of Chanhassen; 6 great nieces and nephews; and 1 great-grandniece.