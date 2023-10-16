Laurie A. Hull, 59, Foley

April 11, 1964 - October 15, 2023

Laurie Ann Hull, age 59, Foley, MN, died Sunday, October 15, 2023 at her home in Foley.

Funeral services will be Thursday, October 26, 2023 at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday.

Laurie was born April 11, 1964 in St. Cloud, MN to Edgar T. and Marion L. (Peterson) Solverud. She was united in marriage to Greg Hull on August 16, 1999. Laurie enjoyed crafting, woodworking, baking, craft shows, fishing, bird watching, dancing and karaoke. She was known for her creative touch, being a good cook, being an animal lover, and having the ability to read anyone that walked into the room. Laurie enjoyed life to its fullest and especially enjoyed spending time with family.

Survivors include her husband, Greg Hull of Foley, MN; son Michael (Amber) Bueckers; daughter Nichole Bueckers, and sisters, Linda Blair and Edna Myers.

She was preceded in the death by her parents, mother-in-law and father-in-law, Arlene and Lyman Hull, and brother-in-law, Bill Hull.