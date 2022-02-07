Laurel J. “Loree” Williams, 75, St. Cloud

December 22, 1946 - February 5, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 10, 2022 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Laurel J. “Loree” Williams, age 75, who died Saturday at her home surrounded by her family. Rev. Thomas Olson will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services on Thursday at the church in St. Cloud.

Loree was born on December 22, 1946 in St. Cloud to Adam & Rita (Stellmach) Jedlicki. She grew up in Gilman and lived in the area prior to marrying Bruce Williams on December 14, 2002 in Sauk Rapids. She lived in Freeport/Hill City before to moving to St. Cloud. She was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and her dog, Tiki. She loved hunting, fishing, baking, canning, sewing, gardening, crocheting, playing cards, cross country skiing, dancing, camping, coloring, traveling, snowmobiling, 4 wheeling and spending time at the cabin and the casino. She was a kind, generous, charismatic, tender-hearted woman who was outgoing, compassionate, creative, resilient, and a strong survivor of difficult times.

Survivors include her children, Adam (Cheryl) Hellickson of Royalton, Becky (Tony) Waytashek of St. Cloud, Jodi (John) Brown of Hillman, Anita Hellickson (Brandon Maggitt) of Sartell, Shanda (Kyle) Walter of Rice; grandchildren, Deserae, Tyler, Jordan, Miranda, Logan, Zach, Ben, Zoey, Kendyl, Jemma, Brody, Brooklyn, Blaine, Blakely and great grandson, Gunnar. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bruce on February 14, 2018; daughter, Raeanne Hellickson; son, Jamie Hellickson; and brother, James “Jim” Jedlicki.