Laura E. Nokels, 96, St. Cloud

March 29, 1926 - July 8, 2022

Laura E. Nokels, age 96 of St. Cloud, Minnesota died on Friday, July 8, 2022.

Laura was born on March 29, 1926 in Long Prairie to Joseph and Mary (Hendrickx) Warner. She was united in marriage to Edward Nokels. Laura was an active member of St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie. She was a person of faith. Laura was a creative and thrifty woman who enjoyed sewing, drawing, baking, writing letters, and gardening. Most importantly, her home, family, and Catholic faith meant everything to her.

Laura is survived by her children: Sheila (Wi

lliam) Anderson of Rochester, Teresa (Lance) Lerner of Bozeman, MT, Kevin (Dawn) Nokels of Brandon, Margo (Bill) Fortune of Brainerd, and Stephanie (Douglas) Mueller of St. Augusta; brother, James (Betty) Warner of Blaine; 17 grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; children: Cynthia, Thomas, and Jerome Nokels; grandchildren: Corey and Emma McKenny; siblings: Raymond Warner, Theresa Warner, Rita Warner, Sylvia Hengemuhle, and Robert Warner.

Special thank you to the staff at the Benedict Court for all of their care and support during the last 12 years.