OUT WITH THE OLD AND IN WITH THE NEW KINDNESS CAKE CAMPAIGN

It's coming to an end. The chance to get a piece of Kindness Cake at Jule's Bistro to support Anna Marie's Alliance. The Kindness Campaign features a delicious never before made cake from Jule's Bistro that sells for $136 per cake, or $20 per slice, of which $13 goes to the non profit of the month. Right now it is a delicious Strawberry Rose Cardamom Cake with Buttercream frosting and edible rose petals. I had a piece...it is amazing!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

NEW MONTH BRINGS NEW CAKE

November will kick off a new Kindness Cake campaign for Quiet Oaks. I can't wait to find out what they are going to have for us this time around. And doesn't make you feel good to know that you are enjoying a delicious piece of cake that benefits so many people in need?

When Jule's first kicked off the campaign they had no idea that people would want to buy whole cakes; yet, they came. You can do the same thing. If you have a smaller budget, the cake is cut in generous portions, so two people can easily enjoy one piece of cake. The important thing is that we call come together and help support the non profits in our area that help so many people in their time of need. Anna Marie's Alliance provides a safe place for victims of domestic abuse; and in these times of pandemic, it has been especially hard on the women and children that have to live in an abusive environment. It is sad that we still have these problems in our society; but where would we be without an organization like Anna Marie's? When I last talked with Donella, owner of Jule's Bistro, she told me they had raised $1800 for Anna Marie's Alliance!

Beginning Monday of next week, there will be a brand new, never before made Kindness Cake being created, that will be as equally delicious, this time to assist Quiet Oaks Hospice House & Respite Care.

I'm hoping that you will have the opportunity to help each and every organization at least once a month; and literally taste the sweetness that IS contributing to good things happening in our community. Go YOU...good person!