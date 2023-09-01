Larry J. Behrendt, 80, St. Cloud

November 17, 1942 - September 1, 2023

Larry James Behrendt, 80, St. Cloud, MN died Friday, September 1, 2023 at the Veterans Affairs Health Medical Center, St. Cloud, MN.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 12 (noon) at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial with full military honors will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

Larry was born November 17, 1942 in St. Cloud, MN to Kenneth and Marjorie (Schmidt) Behrendt. He graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School. Larry served in the US Navy from 1962 – 1966. He married Judith Stommes on August 24, 1968 in St. Nicholas, MN. Larry worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company and then AT&T. He volunteered at the St. Cloud Veterans Affairs Health Medical Center for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Behrendt of St. Cloud, MN; daughters, Tracy (Tony) Svien of Big Lake, MN and Tina (Robert Newbauer) Beuning of Albertville, MN; sister, Sandra (Vernon) Kleinschmidt of Tucson, AZ; six grandchildren, Tyler, Megan, Madison, Brady, Breanna and Brooke and five great grandchildren, Collin, Hadley, Miley, Bexlee and Evelyn.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and granddaughter, Kayla Brittney Lawson.