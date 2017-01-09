Larry A. Zastrow, 53, Moose Lake, formerly of Long Prairie

August 9, 1963 - January 8, 2017

Funeral Services will be 11 am, Saturday, January 14, 2017 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Long Prairie, for Larry A. Zastrow, age 53, of Moose Lake, formerly of Long Prairie, who passed away on Sunday at Mercy Hospital in Moose Lake. Rev. Bradley Vogt will officiate and burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Long Prairie. Family and friends may call one hour prior to the services on Saturday at the church. Arrangements entrusted to Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel, Long Prairie.

Larry A. Zastrow was born August 9, 1963 in Winona, Minnesota. He was the son of Edwin and Bernice (Koester) Zastrow. He grew up on the family farm and was an avid sports fan. He was very active in baseball and at one time played for the Browerville Broncos team. He liked watching sports of any kind on TV and also attending sporting events. He attended Alexandria Tech for Sales and Marketing and worked for a time at Kinney Shoes as a salesman in Bemidji and Little Falls. He then returned to Long Prairie and worked at various places and lastly at Long Prairie Packing. He had been residing in Moose Lake the past five years because of health reasons.