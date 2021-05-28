LaRhae “Rhae Rhae” J. Galarneault, 67, Motley & formerly of Rice

November 27, 1953 - May 26, 2021

Memorial Services will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for LaRhae “Rhae Rhae” Galarneault, age 67, who passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at her home. Jerry Knafla will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the funeral home.

LaRhae was born on November 27, 1953 in Princeton to Lester and Dorothy (Warner) Jensen. She graduated from Sauk Rapids High School and lived in the Sauk Rapids/Rice area for most of her life. LaRhae married Jay Galarneault in Las Vegas, NV in 2005. She worked as a daycare provider for over 40 years and was awarded Daycare Provider of the Year in Benton County. LaRhae was a member of the Rice American Legion Auxiliary Post 473, the Sauk Rapids VFW Auxiliary Post 6992 and volunteered with Rice Women of Today where she held various offices. LaRhae’s family was the most important thing in her life and she was a dedicated grandma. She also enjoyed bowling, coffee, pull tabs, and Windsor waters.

Survivors include her husband, Jay of Motley; daughter, Tonya (Lance) Enneking of Motley; grandchildren, Danielle (Derrick) Lenarz, Brady Enneking and Ellie Enneking; great grandson, Maverick and one great grandson on the way; sister, Darlene Kelley of Sartell; sister-in-law, Jackie Jensen of Royalton; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Duane Jensen; and sister, Julie Griffiths.

If requested, the family will make memorial donations in LaRhae’s name to ALS Research, St. Jude’s or ASPCA; all charities very dear to her heart.