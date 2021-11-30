Laraine K. Forsell, 80, St. Joseph

September 3, 1941 - November 25, 2021

On Thursday, November 25th, 2021, Laraine Forsell, loving wife and mother of five children, passed away at the age of 80 at Saint Cloud Hospital after a brave battle with cancer. Laraine was born on September 3rd, 1941, in Biwabik, MN to Jack and Lila (Lehtinen) Hietala. She graduated from Biwabik High School, Class of 1959. Laraine spent most of her working career as an executive assistant at Dezurik. She also worked part time as secretary at Hope Covenant Church for Pastor Rick Mylander. Laraine had four children Laurie, Linda, LeAnn and James from her first marriage. On December 7th, 1978 she married John Forsell, they had one son, Jeremy Forsell. Laraine had a tremendous passion for her family and Finnish heritage. She was strong in her faith, loved listening to hymns in the kitchen, enjoyed quilting, reading and playing piano. Laraine and her husband John loved taking rides in their Model T and wintering at their second home in Gold Canyon, Arizona where they have great memories playing cards with friends & singing in the church choir. Laraine was a genuine inspiration to those who knew and loved her. Her sharp witted humor could make anyone laugh. She lived courageously, taught everyone how to fight with grace, and most importantly how to love.

Laraine was preceded in death by her father, Jack, her mother, Lila, and her brother Jack Hietala. She is survived by her sisters, Patty Norrell, Jeannie Viburg and Evelyn Tuomala, her husband John, her five children, Laurie Blackmore, Linda Blackmore, LeAnn (Kelvin) Howieson, James (Brenda) Blackmore and Jeremy (Erin) Forsell, her stepson, Jon (Cindy) Forsell her stepdaughter, Jackie Forsell, her six grandchildren, Allison Blackmore, Aaron (Nicole) Blackmore, Matthew Blackmore, Joseph (Ashtin) Blackmore, Mitchell (Kylee) Howieson, Joshua Howieson, Michaela Forsell and Zach Forsell, and her four great-grandchildren, Morgan, Thomas, Logan, and Lennon Laraine.

Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m., Friday, December 3, 2021 at Hope Covenant Church, 336 4th Ave. S., St. Cloud, MN. Pastor Brian Zahasky will officiate and burial will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the CentraCare-Coborn Cancer Center in St. Cloud.