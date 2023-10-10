Lao Xayasith, 67, St. Cloud

April 4, 1956 - October 7, 2023

attachment-Lao Xayasith loading...

Lao Xayasith, age 67, of St. Cloud, passed away on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at the Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home.

Lao Xayasith was born on April 4, 1956 to Kham and Chsa (Dhamphacsanh) Xayasith in Khammouame Province, Laos.

Lao is survived by his mother Cha; children Joey, Sunnary, Sureelut, Soumitra, Eli, and Dionysos; and brothers Chan and Jay.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kham, sister, King, and brother To.