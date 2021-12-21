Lanora I. Sharstrom, 88, Waite Park

October 10, 1933 - December 17, 2021

Lanora I. Sharstrom, age 88 of Waite Park, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021.

Visitation will be from 4-7 pm Thursday December 23, 2021 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud. A Celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Burial will also be at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.

Lanora (aka the most recognizable Walmart greeter in Stearns County) left this mortal world exactly where she wanted to be, living independently in her own home on Friday December 17, 2021 at the age of 88 years 68 days. She was born October 10, 1933 in Benson, MN to Frederich William & Viola (Hoffman) Gades. She married Harold O. Sharstrom in April of 1966 in Benson. She lived many years in the Benson and Willmar area and moved to Waite Park in 2003. She worked at the VFW in Willmar where she was a lifetime member of the Auxiliary, Warehouse Depot Liquor, Kmart of Willmar, Walmart of Willmar and retired from Walmart of St. Cloud as a greeter. She is a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in St. Cloud.

She is survived by her children, Dawn Orbeck of St. Cloud; Craig (Robin) Ehrenberg of Columbus, NE; Sheldon Ehrenberg of St. Cloud; Tom (Sherry) Sharstrom of Hutchinson; Becky Sharstrom of Littleton, CO; John (Kim) Sharstrom of Hutchinson; 15 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Harold, infant son, Kendal, siblings, Emmergene Ehrenberg, Delmer Gades, Willy Gades, Nelly Sather, Renota Riley, and Wilma Tjosass.