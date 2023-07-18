Lane Closures Planned on Highway 15 in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Maintenance work on Highway 15 in St. Cloud will cause traffic delays during nighttime hours for the next week or so.

Starting Tuesday, July 18th, and continuing through Tuesday, July 25th, drivers should expect lane closures. The work will take place between 8:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. from 2nd Street South in St. Cloud to 18th Street North in Sauk Rapids.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says there will be alternating lane closures in both directions with flaggers when needed.

Workers will be putting down a micro-surface pavement in segments which will cause the work area to change and move during this time.

When completed, the micro-surfacing will fill cracks, ruts, and other irregularities in the roadway making for a smoother ride and extending the life of the pavement.

