Lane Closures Planned for I-94 in Central Minnesota

CLEARWATER -- Road construction season is ready to get underway with a major two-year project on Interstate 94 which will add additional lanes of traffic.

Starting Monday or Tuesday, weather depending, motorists will experience lane closures from Maple Grove to Clearwater.

The work includes new travel lanes, rebuilt bridges, resurfacing of existing lanes and a new interchange in Dayton.

Look for single-lane traffic in each direction between Clearwater and Monticello from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. daily until Monday, May 4th.

Traffic will also be intermittently reduced to a single lane in both directions between Monticello and St. Michael through the end of May.

Lane closures will also be in effect in both directions between the I-94/494 interchange in Maple Grove and Highway 101 in Rogers. No lane closures will be in effect in this area on eastbound lanes between 6:00-10:00 a.m. and on westbound lanes between 3:00-7:00 p.m.

The 39-mile project will cost $350-million and won't be completed until the fall of 2021.

When finished, there will be four lanes of traffic in each direction between Maple Grove and Rogers, and three lanes of traffic in each direction between Clearwater and Monticello and in the St. Michael/Albertville area.

