LaNay S. Bonovsky, 71, Foley

April 17, 1952 – July 17, 2023

LaNay Susan Bonovsky, age 71, Foley, MN died Monday, July 17, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A service celebrating LaNay’s life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

LaNay was born April 17, 1952 in St. Cloud, MN to Paul G. and Elizabeth F. (Zieglmeier) Haus, the oldest of nine children. She graduated from Sauk Rapids High School in 1970. LaNay was united in marriage to Daniel W. Bonovsky on August 5, 1972 in Sauk Rapids, MN.

Survivors include her husband, Daniel Bonovsky of Foley, MN; son, Travis (Christine) Bonovsky of Brooklyn Center, MN; daughter, Molly (Carl) Anderson of Marquette, MI; brothers and sisters, Peter (Wendy) Haus of St. Stephen, MN; John (Janice) Haus of Sauk Rapids, MN; Michael (Beth) Haus of Rice, MN; Philip (Brenda) Haus of St. Stephen, MN; Charles (Debbie) Haus of Sartell, MN; Mary Kay (Gary) Lilja of Rochert, MN; Nona (Donald) Hansen of Laporte, MN; and Paula (Terry) LaVoi of Ortonville, MN; and one grandson, Rowan Jasper Anderson.

She was preceded in death by her parents.