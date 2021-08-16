Kyle M. Wehking, 31, Cold Spring

December 12, 1989 - August 14, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 21st at Saint Benedict’s Church in Avon for Kyle Wehking, 31, who went to be with the Lord on August 14. Rev. Gregory Miller OSB will officiate. Visitation will be an hour before the Mass at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Avon.

Kyle Michael Wehking was born on December 12, 1989 to Judy and Mike Wehking in Robbinsdale. He graduated from Rocori High School and earned an Associates Degree from North Hennepin College. Kyle worked in warehouse management and building construction. Racing gave Kyle great joy, starting with go-kart racing and running in national events in Florida, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Indiana and Wisconsin. Later he ran dirt race cars which he enjoyed immensely. When not racing, Kyle loved fishing, golfing, gaming and taking vacations.

Kyle brought great laughter wherever he went with his quick wit or a rise of his eyebrow. He was a loyal son who wanted to please you and a fierce protector of his family and friends. We loved all of him and he will truly be missed by everyone who knew him.

Kyle is survived by his mother and step-father, Judy and Dave Bednar of Cold Spring; his father Mike Wehking of Wahkon and step-mom Kathy Wehking of Venice, FL; step-sister Rachel Zimmerman of St. Loius Park and step-brother Eric Zimmerman of North Branch; grandparents Paul and Mary Jane Fischer of Avon; aunts and uncles Curt Fischer of Avon, Sandy (Scott) Austing of Sauk Rapids, Shelly (Paul) Holthaus of Avon, Sue Fischer of Burnsville, Paul (Kristin) Wehking of Marshall, WI, Maria (Charlie) Jackson of White Bear Lake; cousins Scott (Whitney), Jenna (Denver), Spencer (Becca), Dominic (Alexa), Hunter, Taylor (Jordan), Carter, Jordan (Jake), Adam, and Josh as well as his best friend/brother from another mother Neil Wackwitz.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Milan and Lilly Wehking.

Memorials to support mental health and addiction are preferred.