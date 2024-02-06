Kristine A. Grandy, 52, Milaca

February 18, 1971 - February 2, 2024

attachment-Kristine Grandy loading...

Celebration of Life will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at Lighthouse Fellowship Church in Milaca for Kristine A. Grandy, age 52 who died Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Pastor John Bechtle will officiate. Family and Friends may visit one hour prior to the services on Wednesday at the church in Milaca.

Kristine was born February 18, 1971 in Minneapolis to William and Rosemary (Abel) Martin. She married Dale Grandy on September 20, 1997 in Foreston. Kristine lived in Milaca most all of her life and worked in Human Services for Benton County for over 15 years, retiring in 2014. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, antiquing and being a mom. Her family was very important to her and she always put others before herself. She was loving, strong, organized, witty and selfless.

Survivors include her husband, Dale of Milaca; son, Nolan of Milaca; daughters, Sierra of Minneapolis and Dakota (Matthew) Searcy of Melrose; grandchildren, Zoey and Elliot; parents, Bill and Rosemary of Milaca; brother, Tim and his fiancé, Sherry Nagle of Florida.