Kristen K. Reiter, 60, Aitkin

February 14, 1962 - April 24, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM Wednesday May 4th, 2022 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, St. Augusta for Kristen K. Reiter, 60 of Aitkin, who died on Sunday April 24, 2022 at her home. The Rev. Matthew Crane will officiate and burial will be in the parish Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 PM Tuesday and after 10 AM Wednesday morning both at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Kirsten was born in St. Cloud on February 14, 1962 to Robert and Ardis (Hinkemeyer) Reiter. Kristen was a graduate of the Alexandria Technical College with a Nursing degree. She has been employed as an LPN since graduation and currently working for the Rivers Edge Assisted Living and Memory Care in Aitkin. Kristen loved watching all sports, but especially the Minnesota Twins. But most important to her was time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Kristen is survived by her children; Dane (Patricia) Rajkowski of Crosby, Danielle (Ann) Nickaboine of Onamia, and Damian Rajkowski of St. Cloud. Grandchildren; Sylar Rajkowski, Calliope Rajkowski, Sofia Rajkowski, Robert (Kelsie Olson) Oswaldson, Bobbi Oswaldson, and Wyatt Oswaldson. Great Grandchildren; Paislee, Olivia, Rubyanna, Peyton, and Caroline Oswaldson. Brothers; Kurt (Deb) Reiter, Rob (Julie) Reiter, Doug (Jennifer) Reiter and Darrin (Melissa) Reiter, all of St. Augusta.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her fiancé Gary Hanson.