Klinefelter Park Fire Has Authorities Asking for Help
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) - The St. Joseph Police Department is asking for help after a fire was reported at Klinefelter Park Thursday afternoon.
The St. Joseph Police and Fire Departments responded to a report of smoke coming from the men’s bathroom of the pavilion in Klinefelter Park at about 4:00 Thursday afternoon.
There were no injuries in the fire, but officials are asking anyone in the area to review any camera footage or report any suspicious activity at that time to authorities.
