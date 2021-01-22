Kirt R. Grimli, 46, Burtrum

February 4, 1974 - January 20, 2021

Kirt R. Grimli, 46, of Burtrum passed away January 20, 2021 at the North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale, MN. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.

Kirt was born February 4, 1974 to Clarence, Jr. and Ann (Gunkel) Grimli in South St Paul where he was raised and graduated from High School. He went on to complete a two-year automotive tech program at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount, MN. He worked as an auto technician at various places. In 1995 he moved to Burtum, MN on Big Swan Lake. Kirt enjoyed 4-wheeling but he really loved the simple life of spending time on the pontoon fishing.

Survivors include his mother Ann Grimle of Burtrum; his sister Kristy Brown ( fiancé Stuart Wood) of South St Paul; an uncle Gary Gunkel; nephews Nathan and Kevin Gunkel and; 1 great niece and 1 great nephew all of Brainard, MN.

He is preceded in death by his father Clarence Grimli Jr., Grandparents Lena and Russell Gunkel and Emma and Clarence Grimli, SR.