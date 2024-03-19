Kirk T. Duea, 53, Sartell

December 21, 1970 - March 17, 2024

Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2024 at Abounding Joy Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Kirk T. Duea, age 53, who passed away Sunday, March 17, 2024 at M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center. Rev. Brandon Foster will officiate and burial will be at Christ Church Cemetery in Minden Township. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Friday at the church.

Kirk was born December 21, 1970 in Lakewood, OH to Terrance and Jo Ann (Bonovsky) Duea. He grew up in Frederic, WI and moved to Sartell in 2002. Kirk proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. He married Danita Primus on February 17, 2024 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Kirk worked in security for the Monticello Nuclear Plant for over 24 years. He enjoyed music especially Elvis Presley, Elton John, Billy Joel, and the Beatles. Kirk also enjoyed WW II reenactments, traveling, golfing, brewery tours, biking, kayaking, and time at the cabin up north. He visited most of the major league baseball stadiums, he only had five left.

Survivors include his wife, Danita of Sartell; parents, Terrance and Jo Ann of St. Joseph; brother, Benjamin (Amiee) of Sartell; grandma, Louise Baribeau; nieces and nephews, Tatum, Kilee, Kendra, Carly; mother-in-law, Nancy Primus of Little Falls; in-laws, Lori (Mike) Grover of Warroad, Carrie (Michael) Zupko of Flensburg, and Jason (Marie) Primus of Sartell; nieces and nephews, Thomas, Kaylee, Claire, Evan, Liam, Sienna, and Landry. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; and an aunt.