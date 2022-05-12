Kimberly “Kimmie” Haight-Gielen, 24, Avon

June 19, 1997 - May 10, 2022

attachment-Kimmie Haight-Gielen loading...

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM on Monday, May 16, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Kimberly “Kimmie” Haight-Gielen, 24 who passed away Tuesday, May 10th at her home. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the service Monday at the funeral home.

Kimmie was born on June 19, 1997 to LeRoy Gielen and Stacy Wolbeck in St. Cloud. She was the life of any get together, had gorgeous big blue eyes, a great smile and a funny laugh. Kimmie was a faithful Christian, loved dogs and cats and had a fondness for reading. She was very smart in school and dreamed of continuing her education to be an addiction counselor. Kimmie could also be very hard headed. She had a special love for children and nannied for many different families over the years. Most importantly she loved being a big sister to her siblings and she would do anything for them. She loved to give love and to be loved in return. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Kimmie is survived by her parents; Stacy (Brad) Wolbeck of Sartell and LeRoy Gielen of Avon, grandmas; Kathleen Gielen of Deer River and Sandy Wolbeck of Sauk Rapids, siblings; Ariel Hare of Peoria, AZ, Sam Gielen of Sartell, Alexis Gielen of Minneapolis, Paige Gielen of St. Cloud, Amanda Gielen of Avon and Samantha Glunz of St. Michael as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

She is preceded in death by her step-mother Karen Gielen in 2021 and her brother Kaden Ruesch in 2019.