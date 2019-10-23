Kimball Football Coach, Teacher On Paid Leave

KIMBALL -- A coach and teacher in the Kimball Area School District is on paid administrative leave and a complaint against him is currently under investigation.

Kimball school district attorney Liz Vieira says Johnny Benson was put on paid leave on October 10th, the same day the district learned of the complaint.

Benson was hired in 2017 and has been the head football coach as well as a junior high special education teacher.

Vieira could not elaborate on the specifics of the complaint.

Meanwhile, Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka confirms that his office is investigating, but because it is an open investigation he cannot release any other details. He says they are hoping to wrap it up soon.