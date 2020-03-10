Kevin R. Phillipp, 52, St. Wendel

May 20, 1967 - March 6, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel for Kevin R. Phillipp, age 52, of St. Wendel, who passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Quiet Oaks Hospice. Reverend Eugene Doyle will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Columbkille Parish Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday all at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Recitation of the Most Holy Rosary will be held at 4:15 p.m., followed by parish prayers at 7:30 p.m. both on Monday at the Church.

Kevin was born on May 20, 1967 to James and Dolores (Kiffmeyer) Phillipp in Paynesville, Minnesota. In 1985, Kevin graduated from Eden Valley Watkins High School. He was united in marriage to Lois Gertken on October 24, 1998 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel. Kevin worked as a welder for Nova, farmed with Lyle Schefers, as well as Ambrose Gertken and Leslie Gertken on their dairy farms, as a material handling specialist with We Haul For You, and enjoyed working with others disassembling and reassembling harvesters and demolishing cement silos. He enjoyed snowmobiling, fishing, deer hunting, swimming, gardening, farming, playing cards, listening to country music, dancing and watching Bonanza. He will live on through his children by the Grace of God.

Kevin is survived by his mother, Dolores; wife of 21 years, Lois; children, Grace, Rose, James and Katie; siblings, Deborah (Dean) Stoppelman, David, Joyce (Dale) Hislop, Peter (Lisa) and Judy (Tom) Blonigen and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, James; infant sister, Kimberley and infant nephew, James Hislop.

A special thank you to the staff of Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Croix Hospice, the Centra Care Coborn Cancer Center, Dr. Patrick Lalley, and Dr. Hani Alkhatib for their loving and compassionate care of Kevin.