Kevin R. Ott, 52, Princeton

September 12, 1971 - February 5, 2024

attachment-kevin Ott loading...

Kevin Richard Ott, age 52 of Princeton, MN, went to be with the Lord on February 5, 2024. He passed away unexpectedly at his home surrounded by loved ones. Funeral Services will be at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton. Pastor Chuck Pruett will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM on Monday, February 12, 2024, at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Interment will be at Baldwin Cemetery in Princeton.

Kevin was born to Alvin Ott and Judy (Cross) Acker on September 12, 1971, in Cambridge. He worked many years as a carpenter for Cross Construction, enjoyed time on the road alongside his brother, Jeff, for Bobco, found his way to Minnetonka Glass & Mirror, and discovered a passion for farming. As they say, “God made a farmer.” Huh

Kevin wore his heart on his sleeve and would tell you like it is. He always said, “Do as I say, not as I do.” Kevin was such a loving father to Kody and Erika. He would do anything in his power for his kids and loved them more than life itself. Kevin and Amy shared countless fits of laughter, tears, and love in their 21 years together. As it was, Kevin was also known as a Chububba, a Thor, and a Sally. You could find him helping anyone who needed it. He enjoyed building mini-bikes and go-carts (minus the brakes). There were adventures in snowmobiling, ice fishing, “simply” working on a car, or losing at pull tabs, with skilled intent. He was happiest with friends and family. Kevin was especially blessed living his last few years as a Pappy to Blaire and Miller. Living so close to his granddaughters brought many days of activity, tractor rides on the “Forty-forty-forty,” dinners with the famous “Crumblys,” and sneaking the girls treats before bedtime.

Kevin is survived by Amy Claassen; son, Kody; daughter, Erika; son-in-law, Joss; granddaughters, Blaire and Miller; mother, Judy Acker; siblings, Wayne, Wanda, Wade, Mike, Jeff, Gayle, Joanne, and Susan; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Alvin; brother, Warren; father-in-law, George; friend, Roger; and many other relatives and friends.