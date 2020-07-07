Kevin E. Beneke, 53, Princeton

June 2, 1967 - July 2, 2020

Kevin E. Beneke passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at his home in Princeton, MN surrounded by his family.

Kevin Eric Beneke was born on June 2, 1967, to Bernie and Shirley (Kreft) Beneke in Glencoe, MN. Kevin grew up in the Apple Valley area and then graduated from Elk River High School. He went on to college at St. Cloud State University, earning a teaching degree, and then his master’s at a later date. During his time at St. Cloud State, he met Jody Ann Worm, and they were joined together in marriage on June 23, 1989, in Richmond. Kevin worked as a teacher for over thirty years, and spent most of his career working for District 742 in St. Cloud, teaching second grade.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Jody Worm-Beneke of Princeton; children, Erich (Jennifer) Worm-Beneke of Elk River and Kelly Worm-Beneke of Princeton; grandchildren, Kallie, Kaiser, and Greyson; and siblings, Keith (Kathy) Beneke and Sheila (Tracy) Skog. Memorials are preferred to the Masonic Cancer Center at the University of Minnesota.