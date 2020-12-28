Kenneth “Kenny” C. Neumann, 65, Princeton

October 6, 1955 - December 23, 2020

Kenny C. Neumann, of Princeton, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2020, at the University of Minnesota Medical Center, Minneapolis, MN, at the age of 65. Private family services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Princeton.

Kenneth Charles Neumann was born on October 6, 1955, in Princeton to Walter and Florence (Linder) Neumann. He graduated from Princeton High School and then went on to Anoka Technical School to learn machinery and mold making. Kenny worked as a machinist for various places before he owned his own machine shop in Princeton for over ten years. He then decided to farm and most recently worked for his nephew on Spirit Rivers Farm doing field work and taking care of the animals. Kenny enjoyed fishing and golfing with his friends and family. He was a dedicated member of Trinity Lutheran Church and served on the church council, helped to dress the altar, and was a substitute pianist. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Kenny is survived by his brothers, Larry (Mary Margaret) Neumann of Austin, TX and Ron (Joyce) Neumann of Princeton; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Arlene Smith, David Neumann, and Carl Neumann.