Kenneth “Ken” Hemmelgarn, 76, Elk River

August 17, 1945 - January 19, 2022

A gathering of family and friends will be at a later date for Kenneth “Ken” Hemmelgarn, age 76, who passed away Wednesday at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker.

Ken was born August 17, 1945 in St. Cloud to Abie & Katie (Kampa) Hemmelgarn. He grew up on a farm between Clear Lake and Becker, and honorably served our country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. Ken married Lucille Doering on August 17, 1965 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake. He worked as a Machine Operator in the Manufacturing Industry for most of his life, retiring in 2002. Ken was a proud member of Clear Lake American Legion Post #354. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, fish fry’s, gardening, bird watching, squirrel hunting, and was famous for his banana cake. Ken loved being with his family and was a great babysitter and teacher to his grandchildren. He was kind, compassionate, accepting, had a great sense of humor, and always made sure his family was okay. Ken was proud of his abilities and the relationship he had with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Lucille of Elk River; son and daughters, Chris (Wendy) Hemmelgarn of Elk River, Amy Borst of Princeton, and Kim (Rick) Clyne of Princeton; mother, Katie of St. Cloud; brothers and sisters, Ray (Dolly) Hemmelgarn of Richfield, Carol Lucius of Clear Lake, Donna (Steve) Bebus of Clear Lake, and Allen (Janie) Hemmelgarn of Andover; grandchildren, Justin, Katie, Clarissa, Lee, Colton, Heather, and Sadie; and great grandchildren, Nolan, Olivia, and Amelia. Ken was preceded in death by his father, Abie.