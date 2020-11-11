Kelly’s Amazing Crustless Pumpkin Pie Everyone Can Enjoy [RECIPE]

INDULGE IN THIS LOW CALORIE DELICIOUS FALL TREAT

I was craving something sweet...something fall...something pumpkiny....I was also trying to avoid sitting down with a bowl full of frosting...my favorite treat of all. As we all try to keep our weight in check, we each have our struggles. Your struggle might be salty....tangy...mine is a combination..but when the sweet cravings hit me...I'm like a sugar vampire and feeding that beast can be next to impossible.

Last night I fought back. I started scouring the internet for satisfying yet good for you treats, and found this recipe. I was surprisingly satisfied and now I want to make it every day. If you are wanting to make some holiday desserts that everyone can enjoy, try this recipe on for size.

Photo by Kelly Cordes

Ingredients

1 can of pumpkin

4 eggs

2 tablespoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon Allspice or Nutmeg

1 cup of Sweve Brown Sugar

4 tablespoons butter

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350. Melt butter. Add all ingredients in a mixing bowl and mix well. Pour into a baking dish and back for 40 minutes. Let cool. That's it!

This tastes just like pumpkin pie without the crust Swerve Brown sugar tastes delicious and has no calories. If you make 8 slices, it's less than 100 calories per slice. So have two! It's still only 200 calories! And it's super tasty delicious. Guilt free pumpkin pie! I love a great crust, but I'm telling you what; there are plenty of times when I don't even want the crust...I just want that delicious custard.

I hope you try this recipe. Make two pies for your family this Thanksgiving and enjoy!