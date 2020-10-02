Kelli Gorr; My Life [PODCAST]

This week's guest on WJON's My Life series is longtime WJON personality Kelli Gorr. Gorr is a White Bear Lake, Minnesota native who discovered radio late in high school and went on to Brown Institute for training. After graduation Kelli was hired to work overnights at WJON Broadcasting. She held numerous roles at WJON including mid-day host and Program Director on WJON during her 3 stints at the radio station. She also spent time working in radio at Rice Lake, Wisconsin. Kelli was also well known in St. Cloud co-hosting the 98 Country Morning Show with Mike Reagan. Listen to my 4-part conversation with Kelli below.

Kelli Gorr and Joel Raney (photo courtesy of Kelli Gorr)

Kelli was interested in being a performer early in life taking roles in school plays and even emceeing events. She has continued pursuing acting options for fun in St. Cloud and in the Twin Cities metro area throughout the years. She also had a stint as the Public Address Announcer for St. Cloud Women's Hockey when the program began.

Kelli with her dog, Chiyo (photo courtesy of Kelli Gorr)

Kelli has been working in IT Communications for Cargill in the Twin Cities for the past 13 years after leaving WJON in 2007.