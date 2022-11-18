Keith R. Kraemer, 59, Sauk Rapids

February 9, 1963 - November 11, 2022

A Celebration of Life will be 5:00-8:00 PM on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Keith R. Kraemer, age 59, who passed away Friday, November 11, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Private family burial will be at a later date.

Keith was born February 9, 1963 in St. Cloud to Richard & Luverne (Guck) Kraemer. He lived in the St. Cloud area most of his life and worked at Electrolux for 28 years. Keith was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and volunteered at Catholic Charities. He was caring, and enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, dirt track racing, gardening, playing cribbage and watching the birds on his bird feeders.

Keith is survived by his son, Travis Kraemer of Benson; grandchildren, Brantley and Charolette; brother, Kevin Kraemer of Sauk Rapids; sister, Kimberly (Lyle) Schmidtbauer of Sauk Rapids; nieces and nephews, Brandon, Aaron, Kairee, Tyler, Evonne and Ashley; and nine great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and five infant siblings.