Keith B. Benoit, 47, Sauk Rapids

January 20, 1974 - December 19, 2021

Celebration of Life will be at a later date for Keith B. Benoit, age 47, of Sauk Rapids who died Sunday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Keith had a cardiac arrest as a result of complications from Covid-19 at home on Sunday, December 19th. He was brought via ambulance to the ER where he passed away peacefully and pain free at 9:50 pm surrounded by his entire family including his children.

Keith was born January 20, 1974 in St. Cloud to Donald & Diane (Roske) Benoit. He was a woodworker and lived in Sauk Rapids most all of his life. Keith was so proud of his daughters, who were the pride and joy of his life. He shared a special bond with both Morgan and Ava.

Survivors include his parents, Donald and Diane of Sauk Rapids; daughters, Morgan and Ava of Lake Crystal; brother, Travis (Pam) of Rice; sisters, Heather of St. Cloud, Mariette (Chuck W.) of St. Cloud and nieces, Ella and Lily. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Willard & Elizabeth “Betty” Benoit and Aloys & Emma Roske.

We are all in shock and heartbroken but yet so thankful we all got to say our goodbyes and be with him during his final moments on earth.