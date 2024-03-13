Kathryn “Kathy” Anne Taylor, 79, Sartell

October 15, 1944 - March 10, 2024

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 18, 2024 at The Waters Church in Sartell for Kathryn “Kathy” Anne Taylor, 79, who passed away Sunday, March 10, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Visitation will be from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2024 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and an hour before the service on Monday at The Waters Church in Sartell. Rev. Doug Vagle will officiate. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Kathy was born October 15, 1944 in Waseca, MN to Raymond and Doris (Clemons) Knish. She married Dean Taylor October 10, 1964 in Waterville, MN. A short time later they moved to Sartell where she and Dean welcomed two children and became an integral part of the community. Kathy was an avid sports fan, particularly St. John’s football where it seemed like she knew half the people in the stadium. If you wanted to know where Kathy was you could check the sidelines of a local sports team or her Facebook page where she would update you on her day to day whereabouts and incredibly busy social calendar. She was always on the move and loved being social with friends and family. Kathy was a member of The Waters Church in Sartell and enjoyed going to breakfast after service and running into people she knew from all walks of her life. On the rare days spent at home Kathy would watch baseball or football, take her dog Cash for a walk or enjoy a day of reading in her chair with him. She worked in administrative positions at the St. Cloud Hospital, NSP, Vision Ease and Cathedral High School —all of which contributed to her massive social network. Every time you saw Kathy she would have a story of “guess who I ran into” and knowing roughly half of the people in the St. Cloud area made guessing “who” nearly impossible. Kathy was a proud mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend who cherished her time with so many people. She will be missed greatly but would be happy to know of the impact she left on her community, family and friends.

Kathy is survived by her son Steve (Shelly) of Kimball; daughter Kristi (Todd) Steil of Cold Spring; grandchildren Brittany (Kyle) Hoffman, Alexandra (Brent) Dinger, Megan (Jarred) Merchant, Sam, Jack and Will Steil; great grandchildren Brooks and Boden Hoffman, Evren and Tate Dinger. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Dean in 2016; and brother Robert Knish.