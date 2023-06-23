January 23, 1932 – June 18, 2023

The Eucharist of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the Sacred Heart Chapel, Saint Benedict’s Monastery, St. Joseph, Minn., for Sister Kathryn (Blanche) Casper, who died on June 18, 2023, at Saint Scholastica Convent, St. Cloud, Minn. Burial of the cremated remains will be in the monastery cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Benson Funeral Home. Friends may call at Saint Scholastica Convent on Monday, June 26, for a Prayer Service at 3 p.m. followed by visitation until 4:15 p.m., or for a Vigil Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Saint Benedict’s Monastery. Visitation continues at 1p.m. until the time of the funeral on Tuesday, June 27.

Kathryn Casper was born January 23, 1932, to Michael and Madeline (Kierian) Casper in Breckenridge, Minn. She attended St. Mary’s Grade School in Breckenridge, Torrence Junior High School in Torrence, Calif., and Breckenridge Public High School in Breckenridge. Kathryn entered Saint Benedict’s Monastery on September 10, 1950, was received into the novitiate as Sister Blanche on June 20, 1951, made first monastic profession on July 11, 1952, and perpetual monastic profession on July 11, 1955. She celebrated her silver jubilee in 1977, golden jubilee in 2002, and her 60th anniversary of profession in 2012.

S. Kathryn received a bachelor’s degree in history with a minor in elementary education at the College of Saint Benedict, St. Joseph, and an MRE in religious education at Seattle University in Seattle, Wash. She attended Diocesan Teachers’ College and St. Catherine’s College in St. Paul, Minn., St. Cloud State University, St. Cloud, Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis., and Saint John’s University School of Theology, Collegeville, Minn. In 1997, she attended Creighton University, Omaha, Neb., and was certified as a spiritual director.

Education was S. Kathryn’s first area of ministry. She served in various cities in Minnesota, including as a teacher at Maple Lake, Watkins, St. Peter’s School in St. Cloud, and as teacher and principal at Staples. At St. Peter’s Parish in St. Cloud and in Hutchinson, Minn., S. Kathryn was the religious education coordinator. She was then employed by Catholic Charities where she ministered to divorced and separated persons and later served as a therapist at Psychotherapeutic Resources, St. Cloud. After some years in this ministry, S. Kathryn was asked to become part of the vocation-formation team at the monastery. During this time, she served as director of sisters in first profession and was the coordinator of the vocation-formation team, while continuing to give lectures and workshops. She also served as a personal growth facilitator. Beginning in 2000, she worked in spiritual ministries training and supervising spiritual directors and served as a spiritual director at the Spirituality Center at Saint Benedict’s Monastery. After moving to Saint Scholastica Convent, S. Kathryn engaged in a ministry of prayer, especially for the Spirituality Center.

In addition to the sisters in her Benedictine community, S. Kathryn is survived by her brother-in-law, Don Betzen, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Michael (+Louisa), and sisters, Margery (+Kapp) Lamvik and Genevieve Betzen.

Please direct memorial gifts to the Sisters of the Order of Saint Benedict Outreach Ministries.