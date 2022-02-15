Kathleen “Kathy” A. Combel, 40, Sauk Rapids

August 8, 1981 - February 13, 2022

A Celebration of Life will be from 4-8 p.m., Friday, February 18, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Kathleen “Kathy” A. Combel, age 40, who passed away on Sunday in Sauk Rapids.

Kathy was born August 8, 1981 in Cambridge to Dale & Petra (Podabinski) Lindner. She married Jeremy Combel of December 13, 2019 by the Mississippi River in Sauk Rapids. Kathy lived in the Cambridge area most of her life, and in Sauk Rapids the past few years. She worked as a nursing assistant at Grandview Nursing Home in Cambridge and recently has worked at Hjort Chiropractic in St. Cloud as an Office Manager. Kathy found the most joy in helping the veterans. She recently partnered with Lions Gym, was also involved in Pine View BMX, and was known as the “Cookie Mom” when helping her daughters with Girl Scouts. Kathy enjoyed spending time with her family whether it was hunting, fishing, being outdoors, or cooking, baking, and gardening with the kids. She did anything and everything with her kids and was so involved in their activities and sporting events. Kathy was a dedicated, powerful, driven, and motivated woman who loved helping others and was always keeping busy. Most importantly, she was proud of her family.

Survivors include her husband, Jeremy of Sauk Rapids; children, Belle, Devon, Lilly, Faith, Logan, Landen, Taylor, and Joy; parents, Dale & Petra Lindner of Cambridge; brother, Brian Lindner of Isle; grandmother, Marietta Lindner of Isanti; nephew and nieces, Jackson, Andie, Grace, and Lynzie; best friend, Alyssa Ohman; her dog, Dixie; and many other close family and friends. Kathy was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Dan & Erika Podabinski; and paternal grandfather, Laurel Lindner.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the St. Cloud VA Hospital.