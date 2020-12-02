Karoline “Jan” Jeanette Weiss, 80, Princeton

August 20, 1940 - November 24, 2020

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, Princeton, MN, for Karoline “Jan” Jeanette Weiss, with a visitation from 10:00-11:00 AM at the church. Fr. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

Jan Weiss, 80, of Princeton, MN, died unexpectedly on November 24, 2020 following a short illness. Karoline Jeanette was born on August 20, 1940 in Lexington, Nebraska, to John and Lowrean (Rutherford) Stark. She and her 3 siblings grew up in Mountain Home, Idaho. Jan was a “tomboy” and had fond memories of heading into the mountains to their cabin in Featherville to fish for Brook Trout. She was an active child and spent many summers as a lifeguard at the local pool. Jan graduated from Mountain Home High School in 1958. Working at the local theatre, Jan caught the eye of an Air Force man who was stationed at Mountain Home Air Force Base. The story goes that Ben Weiss was dared by his friend to ask that beautiful girl out. Jan didn’t hesitate with her answer! They married on April 1, 1959 and soon after moved to Minnesota, where they made their home in Little Falls to begin their family.

As a mother, Jan was a lot of fun and loved to pull pranks. She was a gifted artist in many ways and had an amazing sense of fashion. Jan loved to shop, especially when there were deals to be found. She was very compassionate and great to have around in an emergency. When things got tough, Jan was always the one to step up to the plate.

Jan and Ben enjoyed traveling all around the country together. She accompanied Ben to his many military conventions where she was happy for the opportunity to wear ball gowns and pull out the fancy jewelry. These trips were opportunities that inspired her to investigate family history as well. She and Ben would trek all over to find cemeteries where she could learn more about her heritage. She was immensely proud of her ancestors’ service during the Civil War and she, herself, became a member of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution).

Grandma Jan was a fun grandma too. Her grandchildren will treasure the memories of the holiday seasons and other family gatherings.

Jan will be deeply missed by her husband of 61 years, Ben; children, Patricia (Mitch) Seybold of Ramsey, Jeanne (Dean) Aamodt of Shoreview, Cinda Weiss of Superior, WI, Robert (Tammy) Weiss of Royalton; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Marvin (Trudi) Weiss; sisters-in-law, Ruth (Donald) Lucas, Donna Hilmerson, and Mary Jane Thompson; sister-in-law, Donna Stark; nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends. Jan has left an incredible legacy!

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, June (Tom) Fecht, Billie Jo (Jack) Shelton, and John Stark; brothers-in-law, James Hilmerson and George Thompson; and her beloved poodle, Franci.