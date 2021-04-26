Karen Kellogg, 75, Maple Grove

June 14, 1945 - April 22, 2021

Memorial services will be 5:30PM Friday April 30, 2021 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Big Lake for Karen Kellogg, 75 of Maple Grove who died Thursday at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. Visitation will be from 4-5:30pm Friday at the funeral home in Big Lake. There will be a meal provided following the services at the funeral home in Big Lake.

Karen was born June 14, 1945 in Redwood Falls to Leonard “Steve” & Althea (Christensen) Miller. She graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School in 1963. Karen married Gordon Kellogg on August 28, 1983 in Echo. She worked as a tax preparer for many years until her retirement. Karen loved to travel and was a world traveler. She loved spending time watching football and talking politics. She was a believer in Jesus and was dedicated to the Lord. Most importantly she was a wonderful and best mother to Linda.

Survivors include her daughter, Linda (Sean) Costello of Big Lake; sisters, Delores (Larry) Wright, Barbara Kuebelbeck and many extended family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and younger sister Linda Jean Miller.