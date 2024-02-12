Karel L. Fleck, 60, Rice

June 7, 1963 - February 8, 2024

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 17 at 11:00 a.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Karel Fleck, age 60. Karel passed away on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate. The visitation will be from 9:00-11: 00 a.m., on Saturday, February 17 at the church.

Karel was born June 7, 1963 in Little Falls to Jacob “Jack” and Marilyn (Nelson) Novotny. She grew up in Little Falls and lived in Rice for the remainder of her life. Karel married Greg Fleck on June 13, 1987 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Belle Prairie. Karel was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She worked as an Administrative Assistant for Hennen’s Furniture for over 20 years, retiring in 2019. She also worked part-time at the Macy’s fragrance counter. She loved volunteering at the Linden Hills Historic Estate in Little Falls, decorating a room for the Christmas Event each year. Karel enjoyed traveling, flowers, crafting, photography, camping, and spending time with family. She was extremely hardworking and energetic. Karel was a planner; she loved to host themed parties for every occasion. Whether it was a birthday, holiday, or family reunion, Karel enjoyed creating a party theme, decorating extravagantly, cooking and baking a delicious meal, and leading party activities to bring people together. Most importantly, Karel loved her family and will be missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her husband Greg of Rice; children Jonathon (Patience) of St. Stephen, Abby (Max) Reetz of Bloomington, and David (Jackie Litzinger) of St. Cloud; father Jack Novotny of Little Falls; and grandchildren Ezra, Faith, Zoë, and Jubilee. She was preceded in death by her mother Marilyn Novotny and her brother Kurt Novotny.