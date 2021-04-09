Kaden Elliott Huseby, newborn, Sartell

April 6, 2021 - April 6, 2021

Kaden Elliott Huseby was born on April 6, 2021 at 4:57 p.m. to parents, Matt and Danielle Huseby and big brother, Bryson. He weighed 4 oz and was 17cm long. Sometimes, the smallest things take up the most room in our hearts.

“Babies lost in the womb were never touched by fear, they were never cold, never hungry, never alone, and importantly always knew love.”

Kaden will always remain his parents’ precious baby and Bryson’s little brother, and they will hold him again in heaven one day. A small private service will be held on Monday, April 12, 2021 in honor of Kaden Elliott.

If anyone would like to make a donation in Kaden’s memory, please donate to “Jacks Basket” or the “Down Syndrome Association of Minnesota.”