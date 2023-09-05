Justin M. “Bubba” Kottom, 41, Sauk Rapids

November 1, 1981 - August 30, 2023

attachment-Justin Kottom loading...

Justin M. “Bubba” Kottom, age 41, passed away unexpectedly on August 30, 2023 at the M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center.

Visitation and Celebration of Justin’s life will be held on Sunday, September 10, 2023 from 4:00 – 8:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN with a sharing of memories at 7:30 PM. A private church service will be held. Justin will be laid to rest at Bonar Cemetery in Bertha, MN.

Justin was born in Bertha, Minnesota on November 1, 1981 to Michael Kottom and Terri Johnson. He resided in the Sartell and Sauk Rapids area most of his life, graduating from Sartell High School in 2000. On June 2, 2018 Jusitn was united in marriage to Candice A. (Walejko) Kottom and they proceeded to have five very loving and wonderful years together with much belly laughing.

Justin started working for McDonalds while in high school and soon became store manager and friends with everyone in town. He spent the last eight years at EssilorLuxottica working in several roles and currently was a Customer Service Supervisor. Justin had a gift of brightening every room he entered with his warm smile and one-of-a-kind, fun-loving sense of humor, which left a lasting impression on everyone he met.

Justin was a major collector of 90’s memorabilia and loved anything Muppets, Sesame Street, the Granite City Lumberjacks hockey team, St. Cloud Rox baseball, auctions, thrifting, going to church, and occasionally, the casino. He was a great husband and father and his most prized collectible and greatest achievement, his daughter Emma.

Justin is survived by his wife, Candice of Sauk Rapids; daughter Emma, of Sauk Rapids; father, Michael (Kathy) Kottom of Eagle Bend; mother, Terri (Curt) Johnson of Sartell; siblings, Hanna (Wyatt) Johnson of Cambridge, Anna (Bryan) Drayna of Eagle Bend; mother-in-law, VickiLynn (David) Lauer of Oshkosh, WI; father-in-law, Rob (Judy Puls) Walejko of Neshkoro, WI; brothers-in laws, Matthew (Kassiani) Walejko of Squires, MO, Andrew (Jaquelyn) Walejko of Cedar Grove, WI; sister-in-law April (Jon) Gundlach of Oshkosh, WI. He is further survived by numerous very special nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends.

Justin is preceded in death by two sisters, Amanda and Amber Kottom, grandparents, Leonard and Mary Kottom, and Gaylord and Darlene Schindledecker.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.