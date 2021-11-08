Minnesota has had a few random celebrity sightings lately. Over the summer Candice Cameron-Bure from Fuller House was spotted at a Minnesota ice cream shop in the Alexandria area.

Now, add Justin Bieber and Dave Chappelle to that list. According to Fox 9, the two were spotted at a Vietnamese restaurant in the Loring Park neighborhood called Lotus Restaurant on Sunday. The two were just out for a little lunch.

Fox 9 mentioned that Dave Chappelle is in town for work-related projects, but they're not sure why Justin Bieber is in Minnesota. Perhaps supporting a buddy?

The restaurant shared photos of their staff and the two celebrities on their Facebook page.

Later in the day, Dave Chappelle stopped by the Electric Fetus and a photo of it was posted on social media. He appeared to be at the record store solo without Justin Bieber.