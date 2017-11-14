June 21, 1919 - November 11, 2017



The Funeral Service for June Luverne (Barnick) Wiese, 98, Maplewood, (formerly of Princeton), will be Friday, November 17, 2017, at 11:00 AM at Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church, 801 South 6th Street, Princeton, MN, with visitation one hour prior to the funeral. Burial will be at Oak Knoll Cemetery, Princeton. June passed away on Saturday, November 11, 2017, at Ecumen Lakeview Commons, Maplewood, where she has lived for the past 10 years.

June was born June 21, 1919, in Milo Township, MN, to Herman and Josephine (Henschel) Barnick. She was baptized in her parents’ home on December 7, 1919. On January 1, 1948, she married Emanuel Wiese at Trinity First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Minneapolis, MN.

Upon her retirement, in 1980, she was able to spend more time doing what she enjoyed – sewing, gardening, entering items at the Mille Lacs County Fair and being involved with the Bethany Lutheran Church women.

She is survived by her daughter, Sherri (Dan) Hanger of Roseville, MN; grandchildren, Melissa (Bob) Mench of Woodbury, MN, Jeff (Nicole) Hanger of Woodbury, MN; great-grandchildren, Blake Mench, McKenna Mench, and Jack Hanger; sister-in-law, Ethel Barnick of Princeton, MN; and cousins, nieces, and nephews.

June was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Emanuel, in 2006; brothers, Robert and Russell Barnick; sister and brother-in-law, Alice and Virgil Skuza.