Julietta M. Garding, 95, St. Cloud

May 18, 1922 - October 8, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12PM on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin for Julietta M. Garding, 95, of St. Cloud who passed away on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Good Shepherd Senior Living in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Edward Vebelun will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 10AM until the time of services on Thursday at the church in St. Martin. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Julietta was born May 18, 1922 in St. Martin to Mathias and Rose (Hoppe) Garding. She worked as a housekeeper tending to the parish house for over 26 years. Julietta enjoyed playing cards, word find books, cross word puzzles, cooking, and quilting. She had a great sense of humor, enjoyed checking in and staying current with her family members; Julietta was kind, regal, and walked strongly in her faith. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Julietta is survived by her siblings, Delores Zierden of Sauk Rapids, Mary Ann Birr of St. Cloud; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Garding of Paynesville; nieces and nephews, Lawrence (Karen) Stern of Paynesville, Debra Wendt of Monticello, Judy Johnson of Litchfield, Linda (Tom) Schaefer of Phoenix, AZ, Rosie (Richard) Maidl of Sartell, Roger (Irene) Zierden of St. Joseph, Ron (Brenda) Zierden of Avon, Ruth (Mark) Reichert of Sartell, Karla Ballman of New York, NY, Allen (Christine McDonald) Ballman of Shaker Heights, OH, Jim (Tracey) Birr of St. Joseph, and Leon (Joy) Birr of St. Joseph.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Veronica Stern, Marcellus Garding, Celestine Garding, Eileen Ballman; infant siblings, Ludwina, Severin, Ervin; brothers-in-law, John Ballman, Lorenz Zierden, Richard Stern, and Rueben Birr; nephews, Barry Birr and David Ballman.