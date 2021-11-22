Julie L. Erickson, 56, St. Cloud

November 1, 1965 - November 21, 2021

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Julie L. Erickson, age 56, who passed away Sunday at her home. Rev. Zach Hoffman will officiate. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church.

Julie was born November 1, 1965 in St. Cloud to Charles & Marilyn (Moen) Jacobs. She lived in the St. Cloud area all of her life and was a Preschool Teacher and School Bus Driver for New Horizon Head Start. Julie was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church where she assisted with the veteran care packages. She volunteered with the Boys and Girls Club and Meals on Wheels. Julie loved karaoke and enjoyed baking, the Cooking Channel, and old country music especially George Jones and Johnny Cash. She was independent, thoughtful, kind, and always willing to help others.

Survivors include her fiancé, Steve Rothbauer of St. Cloud; sons, Weston (Terri) Erickson of Pingree Grove, IL and Cody Erickson of Andover; parents, Charles & Marilyn of Waite Park; sister and brothers, Jodi (Corey) Gilbertson of Wyoming, MN, Jeff (Julie) Jacobs of Sartell and Joel (Sonya) Jacobs of St. Cloud. Julie was preceded in death by her grandparents.