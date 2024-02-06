Julie Gabrielson, 62, St. Cloud

March 16, 1961 - February 2, 2024

A funeral service in loving memory of Julie Underwood Gabrielson, age 62, will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, February 7th, at the Newman Center in St. Cloud, MN. Julie passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She is joining her late husband Mike Gabrielson. Visitation will take place one hour before the service at the Newman Center.

Julie was born on March 16, 1961, in Park Rapids, Minnesota, to the late Bob and Edith (Bishop) Underwood. She was the youngest Underwood girl in a family of nine kids. Julie graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1979 and completed her higher education at St. Cloud State University in 1983. A highlight of her college years was living abroad in Denmark, where she formed enduring friendships. Post-college, she worked at various locations, including Wolters Kluwers, where she served as a sales manager. Upon retirement, she found endless joy in substituting at local elementary schools, her favorite time spent in kindergarten classrooms. Her face would light up whenever she shared stories from her days of subbing. Julie had an extraordinary gift for making everyone feel special and seen.

Julie cherished moments spent with family and friends, often hosting gatherings at her house on the river, with the annual 4th of July party being a highlight. She enjoyed sharing boat rides, cookie making, and book club with her incredible network of friends in the area, creating treasured memories.

Family and friends were Julie’s top priority in life. As she bravely faced her battle with cancer, her home was filled daily with loved ones expressing their unwavering support and love for Julie. She leaves behind a legacy of warmth, kindness, and enduring connections that will be remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Julie is survived by children, Holly (Will) Thiede, Jon Gabrielson, Chris Gabrielson (Sarah), Ryan Gabrielson; grandchildren,Hannah, Sophia, Michael, Zach, Tyler; sisters, Pam (Terry) Elfering, Patty (Mike) George, Paula (Rollie) Karjalahti, Mary (Jim) Kosak, Meg (Linda) Underwood, Jenni (Joe) Armitage; brothers, Bob (Becky) Underwood, Bill (Chris) Underwood; inlaws, Julie Ledford, Lori Gabrielson, and Jim Gabrielson.

Preceded in death by her husband, Mike; parents, Edith and Bob; in-laws, Norma and George; brother inlaw, Jim.

The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at the Centra Care oncology department and Centra Care Hospice Team for their professional and personal service extended to Julie in her time of need.

All memorials preferred to be directed to the elementary schools Julie subbed at.