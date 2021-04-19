Judge in Chauvin Trial Calls Waters’ Comments ‘Abhorrent’

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The judge overseeing the trial of former Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd is calling recent comments from a California congresswoman "abhorrent," saying they could lead to a verdict being overturned.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters had joined protesters on Saturday and pressed for protests to escalate if Chauvin was not found guilty on murder charges.

But Judge Peter Cahill showed frustration with the rhetoric shortly after the jury was dismissed Monday to begin deliberations.

Chauvin's defense attorney had motioned for a mistrial in light of Waters' comments. Cahill denied the motion.

Monday Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach, Congressman Tom Emmer, Congressman Jim Hagedorn, and Congressman Pete Stauber wrote a letter urging House Democratic Leadership to censure Representative Maxine Waters of California for her remarks on Saturday while speaking at a demonstration outside of the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

In the letter, the lawmakers from Minnesota ask Speaker Pelosi and members of House Democratic Leadership to: Provide for the immediate consideration of a resolution censuring Representative Waters for her inflammatory rhetoric, Investigate whether taxpayer funds were used for Representative Waters’ travel to a state and district that she was not elected to represent for activities unrelated to her official duties, Publicly condemn Representative Waters’ remarks and urge calm in the days and weeks ahead.

