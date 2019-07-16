Joyce Marie Barnes, 75, St. Joseph

June 13, 1944 - July 14, 2019

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 320 4th Ave. N., Sartell for Joyce Marie Barnes, age 75, of St. Joseph who died Sunday, July 14, 2019. Pastor Brady Finnern will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the church on Saturday.

Joyce was born June 13, 1944 to Clarence and Hulda (Quaas) Schroeder in Watertown, MN. She cherished her two granddaughters and her great grandson. Joyce was a charter member of Messiah Lutheran Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Jacci (Jay) Netter of Avon; daughter-in-law, Britt Barnes of Buffalo; granddaughters, Carlie (Chris Carlisle) Barnes of Buffalo and Justine Barnes of Chicago, IL; great grandson, Cash Carlisle; grand dogs, Penny, Belle and Harper; sisters, June (Bill) Weeks of Spring Park, Jan (Steve) Bahle of Kent, OH, Jenna (Bernie) Thuening of Minnetonka, and Jody Peterson of Plymouth; sister-in-law, Danni Schroeder of Buffalo Lake; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Randy W. Barnes in 2006; brother, Jim Schroeder in 2017; and sister, JoAnn Wren in 2017.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Messiah Lutheran Church.

A special thank you to her neighbors, Mike and Sue Lahr.