Joyce M. Pappenfus, 76, St. Cloud

September 16, 1944 - June 3, 2021

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Joyce Marie Pappenfus, 76, who passed away at her home on June 3. Rev. Tim Lindhorst will officiate and burial will be at Assumption Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud and 1 hour prior to the service on Friday at the church in St. Cloud. The family requests you wear a mask if you are not vaccinated for your sake and the health of some who may have health concerns.

Joyce was born on September 16, 1944 in Wheaton, MN to Alvin and Margaret (Walz) Lindig. She married Dr. Gregory C. Pappenfus on June 7, 1969. Joyce taught Home Economics at South Junior High, Apollo and later at St. Ben’s. She loved black labs especially after they were a year old. Joyce enjoyed going on trips whether they would be to, Crane Lake, Cabos San Lucas (Ed and Mary Lou’s condo) or overseas. She loved entertaining and specialized in preparing a gourmet dinner. Joyce had an assertive type A personality and loved everyone. She had a special place in her heart for the neighbors Chris and Mari and their children, Samuel and Amelia, who were her surrogate grandchildren.

Joyce belonged to several Bridge Clubs, MN Home Economics Club, Pelican Lake Conservation Club, past member of AAUW and Arts Group, Hospital Auxiliary, MN/West Central District Dental Auxiliary, and MN Education Association. She enjoyed volunteering at a Memory Loss Support Group, the Food Shelf, and Birthline. Joyce was instrumental in establishing the Holly Ball and the May Bowle fundraisers and volunteered at both.

Joyce is survived by her husband Greg and her sister Jane Haas of Walker, MN, her nieces and nephews; Carl, James, Liz, Jenna, Tom, Dan, Kayla, Darcy, Karl, Jackie and Kurt. A special thank you to a dear friend, Mary Halstrom, for all of her help.

She was preceded in death by her parents, stepmother Glady Lindig and sister Gretchen Gettman.

Memorials will be donated to Birthline, Hospice and Memory Loss Support Groups.