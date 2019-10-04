Joyce H. Sullivan, 71, Becker

October 7, 1947 - October 2, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 3:00 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake for Joyce H. Sullivan, age 71, who passed away Wednesday at her home. Fr. Michael Kellogg will officiate and burial will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Becker. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Monday at the church.

Joyce was born October 7, 1947 in Belle Plaine to Gilbert & Helen (Pausch) Stier. She married Harold P. Sullivan on Sept. 10, 1966 in Union Hill and they moved to Becker in 1967. Joyce was a homemaker and also worked at Cornelius in Anoka, and did daycare at home. She was a member of Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church where she was a Eucharistic Minister and Becker American Legion Post #193 Auxiliary. She was a Girl Scout Leader for many years. Joyce loved being outdoors, camping and spending time at the resort. She enjoyed singing, volleyball, crossword puzzles, gardening, canning, traveling, cruises, pontoon rides, and doing anything with family. Joyce was caring, nurturing, generous, had a great smile and a contagious laugh.

Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Harold P. of Becker; children, Keary, Sheri (Dave) Monson, Harold Jr., and Stacey (Dan) Angell all of Becker; brother and sisters, Lenny (Lorraine) Stier of Ohio, Doris (Todd) Schweigert of California, Janice (Jerry) Weiers of New Prague, and Cynthia Woodward of Montana; grandchildren, Jared, Jennifer, Max, Levi, Jacob, Cassie, Samantha, Blake, Presten and Owen; and seven great grandchildren. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Dwaine and Kenny.